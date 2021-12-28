Expand / Collapse search

Ulta Beauty theft in Brookfield; $650 worth of merchandise stolen

By FOX6 News Digital Team
BROOKFIELD, Wis. - The Brookfield Police Department is investigating a retail theft that happened Dec. 18 at Ulta Beauty on Bluemound Road. 

Police say a woman stole approximately $650 worth of fragrances and other merchandise from the store. She fled the scene in a red Mini Cooper with a convertible top and no registration plate displayed.

The suspect is described as female, black, 5'9" tall, and 150 pounds. 

Anybody with information regarding the identification of the suspect, please contact the City of Brookfield Police Department.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

