Uline seeks to fill 60 warehouse positions; starting pay $23/hour

Uline is seeking candidates for 60 warehouse positions at its facilities in Kenosha and Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Uline will host the hiring event at 12355 Uline Way in Kenosha on Saturday, Sept. 19.

“Uline is committed to supplying companies and organizations with the products they need to serve customers and keep operations running,” said Branch Manager Brad Harper. “We are seeking hard-working, dedicated individuals to add to our Uline team, as a result of our continued growth.”

According to a press release, warehouse positions will offer competitive hourly rates starting at $23/hour, and a $6,000 sign-on bonus paid in December 2020.

In advance of attending the hiring event, interested individuals must register online to secure an interview slot. State health and CDC guidelines will be followed, including requiring masks, temperature checks and frequent cleaning. Socially-distanced interviews will take place from 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit uline.jobs/kenosha.