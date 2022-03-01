ULA launches GOES-T weather satellite into orbit

An essential piece of forecasting technology launched from Florida's coast in the form of a high-tech weather satellite that can map lightning and track wildfires from above.

The United Launch Alliance launched an Atlas V rocket from Cape Canaveral on Tuesday afternoon carrying the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-T satellite into orbit.





This GOES-T satellite replaces another that was launched in March 2018 which has had numerous technical problems. It'll also help enhance the accuracy of long-range weather forecasts and has four times the resolution compared to the previous generation of satellites.

"Every time you look at your phone, and you look at the weather and trying to plan your day, or figure out what to wear, have a picnic, not have a picnic – trace that all the way back to these satellites that provide information to weather forecasters," officials said.

The 2-hour launch window opened at 4:38 p.m. ET. The rocket launched at the top of that window from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

On Thursday, SpaceX is gearing up for Falcon 9 launch. The rocket will be carrying another batch of Starlink satellites into orbit. The goal of Starlink is to create a network that will help provide internet services to those who are not yet connected and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.

Liftoff for the Falcon 9 is scheduled for 9:32 a.m.

