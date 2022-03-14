Ukrainians remove unexploded Russian bomb from damaged home, video shows

Ukrainian officials carefully removed a large unexploded Russian bomb that had struck a home in the city of Chernihiv, new video shows.

Bomb disposal experts slowly extracted the OFAB-500 air bomb out of the damaged building using a crane, then loaded the device onto the back of a truck.

It was one of three explosives the team had removed from residences in the city in just one day, officials said.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service released video showing the removal of the bomb, noting that its team worked with "precision and care."

Chernihiv is about 88 miles north of the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The OFAB-500 bomb is a type of cluster bomb, which the Russians have reportedly admitted to using during their war on Ukraine.

The thermobaric weapons are designed to target enemy troops and weapons over a broad area, and their use in populated areas inevitably would lead to mass casualties among civilians.

Cluster bombs, rockets and artillery shells open in the air, releasing submunitions, or "bomblets," that are dispersed over a large area.

Those bomblets have a high rate of failure to explode, posing a long-time threat of killing and maiming people long after they were fired.