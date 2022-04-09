Medical supply donations for Ukraine: 'Needs are huge'

The war in Ukraine hit close to home for two local doctors. Now, they're using their skills in a way they never envisioned.

What started as an empty warehouse in Germantown is now flooded with medical supply donations for Ukraine. The Ukrainian Medical Association of North America is partnering with Help Heroes Of Ukraine and Patriot Transportation.

As the donations pile up volunteers unbox, organize and re-box the medical aid packages.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"We have to sort sharps from pediatric supplies, and we are trying to make it easy for when people receive it," said Nataliya Uboha.

Uboha is a local medical oncologist. Her roots are Ukrainian, and she says her skills can help her home.

Medical supply donations collected in Germantown

"A ton of horrible victims from some of the recent bombings, and doctors really have also lost some of the hospitals. Literally have lost hospitals, the operation room, so the needs are huge," she said.

Uboha said the health care infrastructure in eastern Ukraine is destroyed.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"One of the things we’re looking for to get tons of donations are wound vacs, external fixation hardware, because of the horrible limb traumas that are going on," said organizer Douglas Davis.

The donation drive is a sign of hope, but there's still work to do.

All the medical supplies will be shipped out on a Monday flight from Chicago to Poland. From there, it will be distributed throughout Ukraine.