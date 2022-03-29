Ukraine help from Fond du Lac County man visiting Poland

From missile strikes to millions fleeing the country, a Fond du Lac County man visiting Poland is getting a first-hand look at the impacts of the war in Ukraine. As he documents the ongoing crisis, he took time to speak with FOX6 News.

An inferno burned after a missile strike in western Ukraine over the weekend.

"Three missiles hit the petroleum place where they store oil and gasoline," said Andrew Fidziukiewicz.

Fidziukiewicz captured the aftermath. He said he was in Lviv when he heard sirens followed by a Russian missile strike a few minutes later.

"The war in Ukraine is not just a war between Russia and Ukraine," said Fidziukiewicz. "This is the war between Russia and the free world."

Fidziukiewicz runs Camp Vista in Fond du Lac County but was in Ukraine helping with the humanitarian crisis. Across the border, he recorded refugees in his home country of Poland – thousands of women and children with just suitcases and clothes on their backs.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Packed with refugees. I would say 95% of people, they are refugees," said Fidziukiewicz. "You can't find a place to sit, even a place to stand."

Fidziukiewicz talked with FOX6 News during his drive to see family in Poland Tuesday, May 29. Documenting the wartime journey, he shared gratitude for the people in Wisconsin who have helped him help others.

"Especially my neighborhood, from Fond du Lac area neighborhood for participation in helping Ukranian people," said Fidziukiewicz. "They really need help. They need help and prayers from all of us."

Fidziukiewicz is also working to connect refugees to their families in America.