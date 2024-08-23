Local leaders host Ukrainian flag raising ceremony in Milwaukee

Local leaders hosted a special ceremony in honor of Ukraine's Independence Day in Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 23.

Wisconsin Ukrainians incorporated is a non-profit organization.

It held a Ukrainian flag-raising ceremony this morning at the Zeidler Municipal Building.

The event commemorates Ukraine's Independence Day and celebrates the shared values of unity and freedom.

"To see the Ukrainian community here or anyone who supports Ukraine here means a lot. The war is going on, and we're hoping that the war will be over soon, and to see the support is still here. It gives us so much hope," and Halyna Salapata, President of Wisconsin Ukrainians.

This ceremony highlights the unity and support from the Milwaukee Community for Ukraine.