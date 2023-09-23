UAW strike: Wisconsin Rep. Pocan joins picketing Milwaukee workers

article

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan (D-Wisconsin) joined the picket line Saturday, Sept. 23 as the UAW strike continues.

Pocan joined workers outside the Stellantis MOPAR facility in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. Hundreds of workers walked off the job there Friday.

The Milwaukee workers joined an expanding number of workers picketing across the country. The union wants a wage increase of about 36% over four years. Companies have offered about half of that number.

The economic cost of the UAW strike is in the billions. According to the Michigan-based Anderson Economic Group, after just one week, the strike has cost $1.6 million.

Analysts said, if the strike does not end soon, there could be shortages – and some makes and models of vehicle could be hard to come by.