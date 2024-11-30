Two Rivers boy missing; last seen Saturday afternoon, Nov. 30

article

Jacob Baer was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Veterans Park in Two Rivers.



Manitowoc County authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a missing 7-year-old boy who was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30.

Officials say Jacob Baer was last seen at Veterans Park in Two Rivers.

Baer is described as a male, white, 3'5" tall, weighing 56 pounds, with blue eyes and blond shaggy hair.

Officials say Baer was last seen wearing a black jacket with green on the hood, a black and gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and size 13 RealTree camouflage boots.

Plea from authorities

Late Saturday night, Two Rivers police issued the following statement on social media:

"We understand that many of you in the community wish to help. We appreciate this, but we ask that you stay away from the West Twin River, City Marina and Veterans Park at 1520 17th St. K9 units, drones and emergency personnel are working in these areas. In addition, the ice on the river is very thin and dangerous so we don’t want anyone in those areas as Emergency crews are equipped to deal with these dangers. Helpful things we would ask of the public are checking your property. Especially the area to the east of the 1800 Blk of School St."

Call with information

Anyone with information Baer's whereabouts is urged to call Two Rivers Police Department at 920-686-7200.