Twitter’s Trump ban is ‘permanent' and former president will not be allowed back on platform, CFO says

Twitter’s CFO said that when the social media platform permanently banned former President Donald Trump from their platform, they meant forever.

On Wednesday morning, Twitter CFO Ned Segal told CNBC, "When you’re removed from the platform, you’re removed from the platform."

A company spokesperson would not elaborate as to whether or not it would be possible for Trump to be allowed back on the platform, saying simply that the company could "confirm that the suspension is permanent."

"Our policies are designed to make sure that people are not inciting violence," Segal added. "He was removed when he was president and there’d be no difference for anybody who’s a public official once they’ve been removed from the service."

President Donald Trump (Photo credit: White House)

Twitter was the first social media platform to pull the trigger in banning the former president.

On Jan. 8., Twitter announced that it had permanently removed Trump’s personal Twitter account after a review, citing "the risk of further incitement of violence." The move came days after the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters who attempted to halt Congress’ certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

CEO Jack Dorsey said he felt the ban was "the right thing to do."

Last month, Dorsey wrote that he was not celebrating the ban of Trump, but rather felt the move was necessary to respond to "threats to physical safety both on and off Twitter."