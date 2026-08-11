Twin Lakes card store burglary, Pokémon cards among $340K stolen

The Brief Robbers stole at least $340,000 in product during a burglary at a Twin Lakes collectible store. Goldenrod City Collectibles had a window shattered and high-end Pokémon merchandise stolen. Police are reviewing surveillance video and seeking information from the local community.



Robbers broke into a collectible store in Twin Lakes, took at least $340,000 in product and were out in less than five minutes on Monday morning, Aug. 10.

This happened around 2 a.m. at Goldenrod City Collectibles.

Card store burglary

What we know:

The crime was captured on surveillance video.

"Hey, just so you guys know, when you get to the shop today, it’s going to look a little bit different," Allan Aguilar said the store owner told him and other employees Monday morning. "I was like ‘Holy cow, I need to get there.’"

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When Aguilar and other employees arrived, they were met with broken display cases, a shattered window and empty shelves. Many of the stolen items were high-end Pokémon products.

"They didn’t just hurt a store, they hurt a local community that comes together here," Aguilar said. "It hurts to say, but who knows how long it’s going to take to recover and what this will look like moving forward."

Aguilar said he has heard of other collectible store robberies across the country.

"Disheartening and for sure just sadness all around, you know, the outpour from the community has been great," Aguilar said.

Staying open

What we know:

Despite the empty game chairs in Goldenrod City now, the community will be back when the store reopens Monday. Just like they have in the past for collectible releases and game events.

"We’re going to stay open, we’re going to give back to the local community still, and we’re going to be here for them, just like they were for us," Aguilar said.

Store management is hopeful insurance will cover all the losses.

"This isn’t going to stop us from moving forward and grinding," Aguilar said.

There are a lot of reminders in the store of what was taken, but there was one thing the robbers could never touch.

"It shows you that, no matter what happens, the passion for what you love is never going to die," Aguilar said. "It just goes to show you that we’re not going anywhere. Goldenrod City is here to stay."

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Twin Lakes police officers were going around the area looking for more video and information related to the theft.

The department is also working with outside agencies to see if this incident could be connected to others in the area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information should call Twin Lakes police at 262-877-9056.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.