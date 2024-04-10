TV networks urge Biden, Trump to commit to 2024 election debates

article

Five TV networks are coming together to draft a letter urging President Joe Biden and Donald Trump to commit to taking part in televised debates ahead of the 2024 presidential election in November.

NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox News, and CNN encouraged the presumptive nominees "to publicly commit to participating in general election debates before November’s election," CNN noted.

The New York Times first reported news of the existence of the letter. TV networks are searching for more news outlets to sign the letter, which has not yet been sent to the Biden and Trump campaigns.

RELATED: 3 general election debates scheduled for 2024 without either party confirming attendance

Biden has not ruled out a debate with Trump, with the commander-in-chief saying in March that his decision to debate the former president will depend on how he behaves, Axios reported.

In 2020, Biden and Trump competed in only two debates during the presidential race.

During their first debate, President Trump and Vice President Biden traded insults and constantly interrupted each other during the 90-minute event. But during the second one, it was less contentious between the two candidates.

RELATED: Michigan 2024 Presidential Primary: Biden-Trump discontent could bring drama to predictable contest

The presidential debates are scheduled for Sept. 16, Oct. 1, and Oct. 9. The Commission on Presidential Debates will announce more details about the 2024 general election debates, including format and moderators, in 2024.

All debates will start at 9:00 pm ET and will run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption, per the CPD website.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.







