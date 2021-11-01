Turkey Ticker Challenge: Hunger Task Force, Zurn team up for donations

The Hunger Task Force (HTF) wants to make sure families can celebrate Thanksgiving with turkeys this year. HTF announced on Monday, Nov. 1 a partnership with Zurn Water Solutions.

"Thanksgiving is only a few weeks away and this year is really going to be special for families because it will be a reunion Thanksgiving," said Jonathan Hansen of Hunger Task Force.

The Zurn Turkey Ticker Challenge helps families, seniors, and children celebrate with the tasty tradition of a turkey. Zurn has generously offered to double your donation – matching turkey for turkey.

"Hunger Task Force’s role in the community is that for families who are struggling we want to make sure that they have not only have access to healthy and nutritious emergency food at local food pantries, but we also want to make sure that they have those special, festive, holiday foods on the table. Which includes that centerpiece of that turkey," Hansen said.

Jonathan Hansen, Hunger Task Force

"There are two things that are central to Thanksgiving: that’s family and that turkey. We want to make sure that we’re helping enable both," said Angela Hersil of Zurn.

The bottom line – you donate a turkey for someone else's table and Zurn will match it – bird for bird.

"Sky is the limit! So we encourage each and every donation, we challenge the community to give, and we’re ready to match," Hersil said.

Angela Hersil, Zurn

Learn more about the Zurn Turkey Ticker Challenge.