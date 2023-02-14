Turkey, Syria earthquake relief: Hayat Pharmacy matches donations
article
MILWAUKEE - Hayat Pharmacy in Milwaukee is joining the effort to support recovery efforts for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.
Pharmacy officials noted in a Facebook post that they will match any donations to the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation from now through Sunday, Feb. 19 – until the donations reach $50,000.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Consider a generous donation now.
If you are looking for even more options to help with the earthquake relief, you are invited to learn more in this post.