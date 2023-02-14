Expand / Collapse search

Turkey, Syria earthquake relief: Hayat Pharmacy matches donations

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
World
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

14 February 2023, Turkey, Kirikhan: Two men in high-visibility vests walk past a destroyed house. More than a week after the devastating quakes in Turkey and Syria, there is little hope of finding any more survivors among the rubble. Photo: Boris Roe

Expand

MILWAUKEE - Hayat Pharmacy in Milwaukee is joining the effort to support recovery efforts for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.

Pharmacy officials noted in a Facebook post that they will match any donations to the Syrian American Medical Society Foundation from now through Sunday, Feb. 19 – until the donations reach $50,000.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Consider a generous donation now.

If you are looking for even more options to help with the earthquake relief, you are invited to learn more in this post