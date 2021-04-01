Tug-barge with COVID infections diverted to Port Milwaukee

article

A ship with COVID-infected crew members was en route to Port Milwaukee Thursday, April 1.

The 1,000-foot Presque Isle tug-barge was diverted to Milwaukee after leaving Gary, Indiana.

We're told a ship like this typically has about two dozen workers on board.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The infected crew members will stay on the ship to quarantine.

Others are expected to be isolated on land.

Advertisement

The crew is working with local health officials to figure out the next steps going forward.