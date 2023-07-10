TSA PreCheck at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, July 10-21

article

Wisconsin residents can enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck application program inside Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) in a special event starting Monday, July 10 and through Friday, July 21.

The temporary enrollment center is located near the Miller Store in the airport at 5300 S. Howell Avenue. It is open 9 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and is closed Saturday and Sunday.

The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA PreCheck – an expedited screening program that allows travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt; keep their food items in their carry-on bag; laptop in its case; and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes. More than 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide and dozens of airlines participate in the program.

To participate in this enrollment opportunity, travelers should pre-enroll and make an appointment online. After completing the pre-enrollment steps, applicants type in the location "Milwaukee, WI" and click on the search button to select the enrollment site for "Pop Up: MKE, 7/10-7/21") and then click "Next." Applicants can select an appointment time using the drop-down menu to choose a date and time. The drop-down menu will show the first available time available, and individuals can choose a different date and/or time using that drop-down menu. Passengers do not have to purchase an airline ticket to access the enrollment center.

Applicants must bring documentation proving identity and citizenship status. Visit the Universal Enroll website to determine which documents to bring along based on citizenship status.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Travelers can make an appointment online at tsa.gov/precheck and then complete the application process in person at the enrollment center at MKE. Walk-ins are available. At the enrollment center, applicants will need to provide fingerprints and proof of citizenship or legal residency and pay the $78 fee for a five-year membership.

After completing enrollment, successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail that is valid for five years. The enrollee should enter the provided KTN in the "Known Traveler Number" field when booking airline reservations. The KTN also can be added when booking reservations online via a participating airline website, via phone call to the airline reservation center or with the travel management company making reservations. Additionally, the KTN can be entered in participating airline frequent flyer profiles, where it will be stored for future reservations.