TSA intercepts gun at Mitchell International Airport; 3rd in 9 days

article

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented another handgun from making its way onboard an airplane at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) Thursday, Aug. 19. It is the third gun stopped at the airport in just nine days.

During the routine screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. The incident occurred around 9 p.m., and TSA officials immediately alerted the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office. The firearm was loaded with 17 rounds, one chambered. The traveler, a West Allis resident, had a concealed-carry permit. A deputy responded to the checkpoint, escorted the passenger to the airport sheriff’s substation, and issued a citation.

TSA may impose civil penalties of up to $13,910 per violation per person. A typical first offense for carrying a loaded handgun into a checkpoint is $4,100. The complete list of civil penalties is on the TSA website. If a traveler with a gun is a member of TSA PreCheck®, that individual will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges for a period of time.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case, and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Fifteen firearms have been detected at MKE this year. As a comparison, 16 firearms were detected at MKE security checkpoints in 2019, and 10 last year.