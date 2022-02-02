TSA hiring at Mitchell International Airport; starting pay $17.65/hour

article

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is hosting a hiring event Friday, Feb. 4 through Saturday, Feb. 5 to assist individuals interested in applying for a job as a Transportation Security Officer (TSO) at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE).

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Milwaukee, 333 W. Kilbourn Avenue in downtown Milwaukee.

Attendees will receive information about full- and part-time TSO positions and have the opportunity to complete multiple steps of the hiring process. The event includes a presentation about the TSO role, application assistance, and scheduling of computer-based testing for job seekers. Participants will be able to complete all or part of these processes, which will significantly reduce the time required to get on board with TSA.

As part of the presentation sessions during the event, TSA will provide an overview of working for the federal government and discuss benefits, which include paid leave, health care plans for full- and part-time employees, 401k coverage and more.

Starting pay at MKE is $17.65 per hour with opportunities for pay increases after six months. TSA is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 to eligible new hires – $500 after onboarding and an additional $500 after one year of service, with service agreement. This initiative applies to TSO new hires that onboard through Sept. 22, 2022.

Candidates are required to have two valid forms of state or federal identification, and masks are required.

