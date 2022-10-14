TSA PreCheck enrollment; Milwaukee airport Oct. 24 - Nov. 4

Wisconsin’s residents can enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s TSA PreCheck application program inside Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) in a special event from Oct. 24 through Friday, Nov. 4.

The enrollment center is near the Miller store in the airport. The center is open from 9 a.m to 12 p.m and 1 p.m to 5 p.m and is closed Saturday and Sunday.

The application process allows U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents to enroll directly in TSA PreCheck – an expedited screening program that will enable travelers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear and belt; keep their food items in their carry-on bag; laptop in its case; and their 3-1-1 compliant liquids/gels bag in a carry-on, in select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

Over 200 airports participate in TSA PreCheck nationwide, and dozens of airlines participate in the program.

To participate in this enrollment opportunity, travelers should pre-enroll and make an appointment online. After completing the pre-enrollment steps, applicants type in the location "Milwaukee, WI" and click on the search button to select the enrollment site for "Pop Up: MKE, 10/24-11/4") and then click "Next." Applicants can set an appointment time using the drop-down menu to choose a date and time. The drop-down menu will show the first available time, and individuals can choose a different date and time using that menu. Passengers cannot purchase an airline ticket to access the enrollment center.

Applicants must bring documentation proving their identity and citizenship status. Visit the Universal Enroll website to determine which documents to bring along based on citizenship status.

Travelers can make an appointment online and complete the application process in person at the enrollment center in Milwaukee. Due to the extra safety measures we have implemented, appointments have been spaced out, and walk-ins are available. At the enrollment center, applicants will need to provide fingerprints and proof of citizenship or legal residency and pay the $85 fee for a five-year membership.

