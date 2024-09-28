Trump Milwaukee visit Tuesday, one of two Wisconsin stops

Former President Donald Trump will be visiting Wisconsin on Tuesday, Oct. 1, with stops in Milwaukee and Waunakee.

According to the Trump-Vance Campaign, he will deliver remarks at Discovery World in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Oct. 1, at 5 p.m.

Trump is also scheduled to deliver remarks at Dane Manufacturing in Waunakee at 1:30 p.m. on the same day.

Donald Trump is also scheduled to deliver remarks in Prairie du Chein on Saturday, Sept. 28.