Trump launches '45 Office' website amid speculation about his future

Former President Trump and former first lady Melania Trump launched a website Monday in what his office described as a bid to stay in touch with supporters and coordinate future appearances.

Trump’s representatives said the website, 45Office.com, "will allow individuals to submit correspondence, scheduling requests, and press inquiries for President and Mrs. Trump."

"President and Mrs. Trump are continually strengthened by the enduring spirit of the American people, and they look forward to staying in touch," Trump’s office said in a statement.

Trump defends Capitol rioters, says they posed 'zero threat right from the start'

Trump has been outspoken on current events since his exit from the White House in January. The former president has relied primarily on press releases and television appearances for public statements after most social media platforms banned his account in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol.

Earlier Monday, Trump ripped infectious disease experts Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx, once key members of his coronavirus task force, for their remarks on the nation’s pandemic response.

Last week, top Trump adviser Jason Miller said the former president would return to social media on his "own platform" within the next few months. Trump has yet to make any formal announcement of his plans.

Trump pledged to play an active role in Republican politics ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. He has already endorsed a number of candidates and detailed plans to back primary challengers targeting his political rivals, such as GOP lawmakers who challenged his claims that the 2020 election was rigged or who expressed support for impeachment proceedings against him.