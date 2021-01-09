Trump hints at starting his own social platform after Twitter ban

article

After being banned from Twitter in the wake of Wednesday's U.S. Capitol riot, President Donald Trump said he is considering other social media platforms to make his voice heard and may even create his own.

The president has also been blocked from posting on Facebook and Instagram -- at least until his term ends.

Tweeting from the @Potus account instead of his personal @RealDonaldTrump -- which he almost exclusively used before the ban, the president said on Friday:

"As I have been saying for a long time, Twitter has gone further and further in banning free speech, and tonight, Twitter employees have coordinated with the Democrats and the Radical Left in removing my account from their platform, to silence me — and YOU, the 75,000,000 great patriots who voted for me."

"Twitter may be a private company," the president continued, "but without the government's gift of Section 230 they would not exist for long."

He then accused Twitter of working against free speech and instead "promoting a Radical Left platform where some of the most vicious people in the world are allowed to speak freely."

Trump went on to further rail against the company, and claimed that he has been "negotiating with various other sites and is looking at "the possibilities of building out our own platform in the future."

Minutes after the four tweets were posted, they were apparently removed by Twitter.

Earlier on Friday, Twitter announced that it had permanently suspended Trump’s personal Twitter account after a review, citing "the risk of further incitement of violence."

"After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," The social media giant wrote in a statement on Friday.

The statement continues: "In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open."

FOX News contributed to this report.