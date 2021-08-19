Truck stuck under bridge in Bay View

A semi-tractor trailer was just a bit too tall to get under a railroad trestle bridge as it headed south on Kinnickinnic Avenue in Bay View late Thursday morning.

According to police, the truck became wedged beneath the bridge on KK north of the Kinnickinnic River around 11 a.m.

Nothing hazardous was in the trailer, police say.

The bridge is often struck by trucks that disregard the posted roadway height and warning signs.

The driver will be cited, according to police.

