Truck stuck at Kinnickinnic Avenue bridge

Milwaukee
Truck stuck under Kinnickinnic Avenue bridge, again

A semi tractor trailer that was too tall to pass under the railroad bridge on S. Kinnickinnic Avenue at the KK River got stuck on Tuesday morning, Oct. 26.

MILWAUKEE - It has happened again – but this time, with a twist.

As you can see from the picture, the semi was headed northbound on S. Kinnickinnic. But it is not clear as to why the truck was attempting to drive through the southbound lane (the wrong way) of the roadway.

This is a developing story.

