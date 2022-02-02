Tanker truck crashes into home; state patrol, deputies respond

article

The Wisconsin State Patrol and Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a tanker truck that crashed into a home last week, officials said Jan. 31.

According to the state patrol, the driver said a deer ran in front of his truck and he veered off the roadway and into a house.

No one was injured in the crash.

Authorities remind drivers not to swerve, but to brake firmly and continue driving straight. If hitting an animal cannot be avoided, release the brake to create a higher point of impact.

After any such crash, move your vehicle off the roadway if possible and call for assistance as needed.

