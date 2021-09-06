Triple shooting in Racine; 2 men, 1 juvenile wounded

Racine police are investigating a triple shooting that happened Monday morning, Sept. 6 near 12th and Racine. It happened around 12:15 a.m.

Police say two men, ages 21 and 18, and one 17-year-old juvenile were wounded as a result of the shooting. All three were transported to the hospital. Two of the victims are in stable condition and one victim remains in critical condition.

"I remember hearing, as soon as I pull up in the garage – as soon as my garage door closed – heard, I would say it’s pretty accurate, 20 shots. Very close," said Daniel Lopez, who lives near where the shooting occurred.

Lopez was just returning home after a night with friends.

"Cops got here right away," Lopez said.

Police could be seen focusing on a red Nissan Sentra parked on Racine Street – with dozens of evidence markers lying in the road and front yard of a nearby home.

"Well, the first thing that goes through my mind – I have a 17-year-old – and as a mom I am very concerned about what's been happening and what's going on and what keeps happening in the community," said Crisine Blakely.

Blakely said children need an outlet – someone to talk to and be taught about the repercussions of one's actions have on their own lives as well as the lives of others.

"We all need to work as one to try and curb what's going on. We can march we can yell we can scream we can cry. But there's nothing that can change until we absolutely make a change and that starts with us by reaching out to the community leaders. We need the community leaders to wake up," Blakely said.

No arrests have been made.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.