Tricks for keeping teeth healthy while enjoying Halloween treats
MILWAUKEE - It's that time of year when candy is everywhere. Dr. Donald Gundslach with Dental Associates joins FOX6 WakeUp with some helpful tricks for keeping theeth healthy while still enjoying some Halloween treats.
Beware of:
- Sticky and gummy candies that get caught in between teeth
- Sour/acidic candies that can break down tooth enamel
- Hard candies that stay in the mouth a long time and bath the teeth in sugar
- Candy corn that's packed with sugar
Better Candies:
- All types of chocolate -- white, milk, and dark, without caramel
- Sugar-free suckers
- Snack-sized portions