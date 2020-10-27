Tricks for keeping teeth healthy while enjoying Halloween treats

It's that time of year when candy is everywhere. Dr. Donald Gundslach with Dental Associates joins FOX6 WakeUp with some helpful tricks for keeping theeth healthy while still enjoying some Halloween treats.

Beware of:

Sticky and gummy candies that get caught in between teeth

Sour/acidic candies that can break down tooth enamel

Hard candies that stay in the mouth a long time and bath the teeth in sugar

Candy corn that's packed with sugar

Better Candies: