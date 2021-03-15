Trial begins for Martice Fuller, accused of fatally shooting Kaylie Juga

The jury trial for Martice Fuller is now underway in Kenosha County. Fuller is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and burglary -- all associated with the fatal shooting of Kaylie Juga in May 2019.

According to the criminal complaint, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department was dispatched to 66th Street around 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2019 for a report of a shooting. The first deputy on the scene observed the garage door at the home was open -- and he went inside. The deputy found Kaylie Juga lying on the floor of a room -- suffering from fatal gunshot wounds. The deputy also came upon Stephanie Juga, Kaylie's mother, who was wounded.

Shooting on 66th Street in Kenosha

The complaint said when asked about what happened, Stephanie Juga told investigators Kaylie was in her room listening to music after school. Mrs. Juga said "she heard a blood-curdling scream" followed by a "bang." When Mrs. Juga stepped into the hallway, she told investigators she saw Fuller standing at the entrance to her daughter's room. She "pleaded with (Fuller) -- 'You don't have to do this.' (Fuller) replied to Mrs. Juga, 'Yes, I have to.'" Mrs. Juga told investigators she attempted to shut the door and was shot a couple of times. She eventually locked herself in a bathroom and called 911.

Kaylie Juga

Detectives later interviewed a cousin of Fuller who stated Fuller arrived at her house around 11 p.m. on Thursday. She indicated Fuller stated he went to Juga's house. The complaint said "(Fuller) admitted he then shot (Kaylie Juga)." The complaint said Kaylie's mother "came running, and so he shot her too and then fled the residence." The cousin also told authorities "(Fuller) told her that, after he had shot the two individuals, he changed clothes, got on his bike and was picked up by a friend."

Advertisement

Shooting on 66th Street in Kenosha

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The next morning, Friday, May 10, 2019, Fuller's cousin contacted the Kenosha Police Department and indicated Fuller wished to turn himself in.

Opening statements were heard in the Fuller case on Monday afternoon, March 15 -- and testimony was underway shortly after 3 p.m.