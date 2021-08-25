Trench rescue in Fredonia, man transported by Flight for Life

A trench rescue was underway Wednesday, Aug. 25 in the Village of Fredonia. A 24-year-old man was trapped in a work area near Marie Krause Field on Wenzel Avenue.

The man was conscious and breathing before being removed from the trench. He was flown by Flight for Life to the hospital. No additional details have been released.

Fredonia Fire, along with the Town of Sheboygan Falls and the City of Sheboygan working to get the trapped person out. Flight for Life is also on the scene.

This is a developing story.