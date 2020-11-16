Transform basic yellow cake mix into the perfect pumpkin cake for Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving is already next week and if making a pie just isn’t your thing, you can always grab a simple cake mix and start baking. Brian is at Delicately Delicious in Cedarburg learning how to transform a basic yellow cake mix into the perfect pumpkin cake for Thanksgiving.

About Delicately Delicious (website)

We believe that some of the best memories are made while eating cake (or cupcakes....or cookies....or dessert). It is our honor to be a part of your special celebrations and milestones by crafting beautiful and delicious desserts. We specialize in decorated cakes, cupcakes and desserts for all occasions, from weddings to birthdays to retirement and everything in between. Stop by our small retail shop in the heart of historic Cedarburg, where we offer a rotating menu of cupcakes, cake slices, bars, cookies, and other sweets for walk in purchase. We are currently working on building out a dessert food truck so we can share our sweets on the road at festivals, weddings, corporate events, and more. We look forward to providing you with sweets treats!

Cake Mix Pumpkin Cake

1 box yellow cake mix

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp cinnamon

2 eggs

1/3 cup oil

2/3 cup water

1. Combine all ingredients together in a bowl. Beat with a whisk attachment on a stand mixer or with electric beaters.

2. Bake according to the directions on the box depending on the pan you are using.

Thanksgiving Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/3 cup pumpkin puree

1 1/2 cups flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/4 tsp baking powder

1/4 tsp baking soda

1 1/2 tsp cinnamon

1/2 to 1 cup mix-ins of your choice

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

1. Cream butter, sugars and vanilla by hand or in a stand mixer until well combined.

2. Fold in pumpkin puree.

3. In a separate bowl combine all dry ingredients (leaving mix-ins out for now).

4. Add dry ingredients to wet ingredients and mix on low speed (or fold in by hand with a stiff spatula) until flour is barely visible.

5. Add mix-ins, folding in until distributed throughout the dough.

6. Scoop dough in desired portions (with an ice cream scoop for consistent size), spacing apart to allow for spreading.

7. Lightly press each dough ball flat (like a thick hockey puck).

8. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to overnight.

9. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees and bake cookies for 10-12 minutes.

10. Remove from the oven with hot pads and firmly bang the pan on a heat proof surface to deflate and cause a bit more spread of the dough.

11. Cool to room temperature and enjoy!

Donut Holes

2 cups all p[urpose flour

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 1/2 TBSP baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1/4 tsp ground nutmeg (optional)

1 large egg

1 cup milk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup melted butter

oil for frying

1. Line a large baking sheet with paper towels and put aside.

2. Fill a heavy bottomed, deep pan with oil to a depth of 2 inches (make sure your pan is atleast 4 inches or more to avoid oil spatters). Heat oil to 350 degrees.

3. Whisk together all dry ingredients, from flour through nutmeg (if using).

4. In a separate bowl whisk together the egg, milk, vanilla.

5. Add wet ingredients to the flour mixture, stirring together briefly.

6. Add melted butter and stir until a thick batter forms.

7. When oil is at 350 degrees, take a small cookie scoop and carefully drop scoops of dough into the oil. BE CAREFUL TO ADD THE DOUGH VERY CLOSE TO THE OIL TO PREVENT SPATTERS AND BURNS. Depending on the size of your pan, add several more scoops, being careful not to overcrowd the pan.

8. Fry donut holes for 2 minutes per side. Remove with a tongs or a slotted wire scoop and drain on paper towels.

9. As soon as donuts cool enough to touch, toss in powdered sugar, granulated sugar, or cinnamon sugar.

10. Cool all the way and enjoy!