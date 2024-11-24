Expand / Collapse search

Trainfest 2024 rolls into Milwaukee's Baird Center

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 24, 2024 7:28am CST
MILWAUKEE - It bills itself as America's largest operating model railroad show.

Trainfest 2024 is on now at the Baird Center in Milwaukee.

Sunday, Nov. 24, is the last day. It runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The event features dozens of major model railroad manufacturers, train dealers from across the country, more than 50 operating model train displays in many different sizes and scales, more than 250 booths of the industry’s leading manufacturers and retailers, and much more.

For more information, click here.

