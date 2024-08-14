Train, manure truck collide in Sheboygan County; 1 dead

A Sheboygan County crash involving a train and a manure truck left one person dead on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened shortly after 2 p.m. on Abbott Drive west of State Highway 57 in the town of Sherman. The sheriff's office said a semi was hauling liquid manure when it collided with a Wisconsin Southern train.

The semi driver, identified as a 66-year-old Kewaskum man, died at the scene. No other injuries were reported, and the sheriff's office said there is no hazard to the community.

The train's engine and six cars were derailed, according to the sheriff's office – one of which lost some of its plastic pellet load. There were approximately 22 cars.

The sheriff's office said a railroad crossing had a yield sign.

Collision between train, manure truck in Sheboygan County

Abbott Drive westbound will be shut down from STH-57 until the investigation and repairs are complete, which the sheriff's office said could be several days.

The Wisconsin State Patrol will reconstruct the accident. The Wiscosin Department of Natural Resources and the Sheboygan County Hazmat Team, among other agencies, also responded.