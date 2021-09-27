Traffic stop, foot chase near Carthage College; suspect in custody

A traffic stop led to a foot chase near Carthage College early Monday afternoon, Sept. 27, the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department said. The suspect is in custody.

Initial reports from Kenosha police said an active shooter threat was issued at the school around 12:30 p.m. An evacuation was in progress though there was "no evidence of shooting." Police and college protocols were followed in this instance to ensure public safety, a tweet said.

There is no threat to the community, a tweet from the Kenosha Sherrif said.

This is a developing story.

