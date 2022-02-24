Farmers Market Vendors
Wisconsin’s largest Pop-Up Biergarten
A true German Biergarten isn’t complete until there’s an authentic Bavarian soft pretzel ready to be served. Brian is gearing up for a four day Pop-Up Biergarten complete with beer, music and of course some giant pretzels from one of the area’s best.
Traditional German food, drinks and music
Brian is gearing up for a four day Pop-Up Biergarten complete with beer, music and of course some giant pretzels from one of the area’s best.
Brian is inside Milaeger's warm greenhouse with a preview of this fun four day event.
An actor takes a break from the screen to focus on the stage. Plus, there's an ongoing legal battle between Britney Spears and her family.