Town of Waterford crash; serious injury accident closes STH 164

A serious crash has closed down part of State Highway 164 in the Town of Waterford in Racine County on Monday, Oct. 7.

According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are investigating a serious injury accident on State Highway 164 and Gawin Drive in the Town of Waterford.

State Highway 164 (Big Bend Road) will be closed between Highway 36 and North Lake Drive for several hours.

People are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story, and authorities say they will release more information at a later time.