Town of Paris fatal crash; Mount Pleasant woman dead

A 26-year-old Mount Pleasant woman is dead following a single vehicle crash in the Town of Paris on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 31.

The wreck happened just after 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say it happened on County Highway K just west of 152nd Avenue.

Initial reports indicated that a car driven by the victim was westbound on County Highway K, briefly drifted left of center, and left the roadway into the north ditch line. A witness on the scene stated the vehicle continued traveling in the north ditch before hitting a culvert – which caused the vehicle to roll over and eject the operator.

According to deputies on the scene, the Mount Pleasant woman was not wearing a seatbelt. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials identified the deceased as Jacquelyn Justice.

The public is encouraged to contact the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department with any information regarding this crash at 262-605-5100.