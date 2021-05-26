Town of Dover shooting: Woman accused of firing shot inside home

article

Racine County deputies arrested a woman in the Town of Dover on Sunday evening, May 23 for allegedly firing a gunshot inside of a residence on Stormy Drive.

Deputies were dispatched to the residence around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials say the woman fired a single gunshot from the downstairs of the residents while her boyfriend was located inside.

Officials say due to the dangerous nature of this incident and for safety reasons, a perimeter was established, an arrest team was formed, and all individuals were ordered out of the residence. The woman eventually was taken into custody.

The Racine County Sheriff's Office says its investigation into this incident showed the woman taken into custody appeared to be under the influence of intoxicants when the shot was fired. Nobody was hurt.

The woman is being held in the Racine County Jail and expected to face the following charges:

Recklessly endangering safety

Intoxicated use of a firearm

Disorderly Conduct with domestic abuse enhancer