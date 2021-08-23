Town of Dover rollover crash: 2 hurt in wreck on Beaumont Avenue

The Racine County Sheriff's Office says two people were hurt after an SUV crash in the Town of Dover on Monday morning, Aug. 23.

The wreck happened shortly after 9 a.m. on S. Beaumont Avenue. Emergency crews were dispatched for a vehicle that left the roadway and came to rest on its passenger side. When those crews arrived on the scene, they found two persons outside of the vehicle – and the vehicle was on fire. The Kansasville Fire Department extinguished the fire.

The male operator of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The female passenger was unconscious; however, she was breathing and did have a pulse. The female was taken to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.