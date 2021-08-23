Town of Dover rollover crash: 2 hurt in wreck on Beaumont Avenue
TOWN OF DOVER, Wis. - The Racine County Sheriff's Office says two people were hurt after an SUV crash in the Town of Dover on Monday morning, Aug. 23.
The wreck happened shortly after 9 a.m. on S. Beaumont Avenue. Emergency crews were dispatched for a vehicle that left the roadway and came to rest on its passenger side. When those crews arrived on the scene, they found two persons outside of the vehicle – and the vehicle was on fire. The Kansasville Fire Department extinguished the fire.
The male operator of the vehicle suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The female passenger was unconscious; however, she was breathing and did have a pulse. The female was taken to Froedtert Hospital by Flight for Life.
Town of Dover crash
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
