Town of Beloit woman missing; last seen Dec. 23, 2021

article

The Rock County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a Town of Beloit woman.

Katie Lynn Hatlevig has been missing since Dec. 23, 2021 – and has not been in contact with any family or friends since then.

If anyone has any information on Katie's disappearance or has had contact with her, please contact Detective Charlie Cowan at 608-757-7926 or Detective Luke DuCharme at 608-757-8013.

Tips can be left on the Rock County Sheriff's Office Tipline at 608-757-7911 or by using the Janesville/Beloit Area Crimestoppers P3 app.