A woman is recovering from injuries after crashing a pickup truck into two large trees in the Town of Dover early Sunday morning, March 10. Emergency responders were notified of the wreck by an automated Apple Watch notification that went directly to the Racine County Communications Center.

The crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials say the Kansasville Fire & Rescue Department (KFRD) was dispatched to the wreck on Highway 11 (Durand Avenue) in western Racine County.

KFRD units located the pickup truck about 50 feet south of the paved roadway with extensive damage and full airbag deployment. The vehicle was apparently traveling eastbound on Durand Avenue and left the roadway, then struck two large trees -- first striking a large tree before finally striking and shearing off a large pine tree that was estimated to have been 40' tall before the impact.

Town of Dover crash; pickup truck leaves roadway, strikes trees

Emergency responders first on the scene found nobody inside the truck. The woman was found a short distance from the vehicle – and assisted her into an ambulance where she was evaluated and stabilized by KFRD Paramedics. The woman was eventually taken to a Mount Pleasant hospital with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening.

The accident scene was turned over to Racine County Sheriff's Office deputies for accident investigation.