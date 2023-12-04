Expand / Collapse search

Town of Beaver Dam arson investigation; 39-year-old man charged

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
Francis Benson

TOWN OF BEAVER DAM, Wis. - A 39-year-old Beaver Dam man is accused of setting fire to a residence on Madison Street in the Town of Beaver Dam on Thursday, Nov. 16. 

Francis Benson is charged with the following: 

  • Arson of building
  • Burglary-building or dwelling
  • First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts)
  • Felony bail jumping

A news release says fire personnel from the Beaver Dam Fire Department informed the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office they believed the fire on Madison Street was suspicious in nature. Officials requested a detective to the scene. 

As a result of the investigation, Benson was arrested.

The Beaver Dam Fire Department and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigations are assisting in this investigation.