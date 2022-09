article

Milwaukee police and firefighters responded on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 18 to a collision between a tow truck and car near 8th and Atkinson.

Officials say one person was extricated from the wreckage – and taken to Froedtert Hospital.

FOX6 News has a crew headed to the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.