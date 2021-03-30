Expand / Collapse search

Tour of America's Dairyland bike race coming to Brady Street in 2022

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Sports
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Brady Street, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Brady Street Business Improvement District announced on Tuesday, March 30 that it is partnering with Tour of America's Dairyland (ToAD) to bring the bike race to the neighborhood next year.

A news release says Tour of America’s Dairyland is the largest competitive road cycling series in the U.S. Each June it hosts 11 straight days of criterium-style racing throughout Southeast Wisconsin.

Officials say the 2022 ToAD event will include professional bike races with racers from around the world, Brady Street-themed races, live music, vendors, and more.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

1 arrested after firing gun while tow truck operator tried to repossess vehicle
slideshow

1 arrested after firing gun while tow truck operator tried to repossess vehicle

One person was taken into custody Tuesday morning, March 30 after firing a gun while a vehicle their vehicle was being repossessed.

Southwest Airlines adds nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Destin, Florida
slideshow

Southwest Airlines adds nonstop flights from Milwaukee to Destin, Florida

Southwest Airlines is adding new nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport (MKE) to Destin – Fort Walton Beach Airport (VPS) this summer.

Vintage Cream City brick vandalized amid church renovation

Recently recovered, pristine Cream City brick was defaced by vandals at a Milwaukee church as a new building goes up.