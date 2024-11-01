Toto takeover project in Oconomowoc embraces 'The Wizard of Oz'

The Brief Oconomowoc is celebrating its connection to "The Wizard of Oz" with a new art project. Oconomowoc was one of the first world premiere locations that showed the classic film. There are ten statues in the works, which will eventually be placed outside places like the library.



It's a Toto takeover! Oconomowoc is embracing its connection to the "Wizard of Oz" by going to the dogs.

Ever since she was a little girl, Amy Kavelaris has had a passion for painting.

She’s an artist and children’s book author.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Toto looking good!

"I’m just going to underpaint in the darker blue. This is my world – painting animals," Kavelaris said.

Her latest project proves we’re not on *canvas* anymore.

"They have these incredible Totos that they are having local artists paint with different themes," she added.

It's part of a new public art project to celebrate Oconomowoc’s connection to the classic film, The Wizard of Oz.

Characters from The Wizard of Oz.

"We were one of the first world premiere locations that showed The Wizard of Oz; we’re really proud of that. We totally own that title," said Sara Ninmann, Oconomowoc Chamber of Commerce Director of Community Events.

FOX6 followed the yellow brick road to Oconomowoc’s Oz Plaza, a shrine to the film that was just renovated this summer.

The Tin Man, the Scarecrow, the Lion, and more draw tourists from all over the area.

Sara Ninmann hopes the love continues for this little dog too.

"We’re going to scatter them all throughout the town, and go on scavenger hunts. You’ll be able to go on a toto tour," Ninmann added.

Say hi to the Cowardly Lion!

There are ten statues in the works, each sponsored by a different group or business.

Until the Toto takeover happens in spring 2025, most of them are hiding, not in Dorothy’s barn, but inside city hall.

Kavelaris’s Toto represents the chamber of commerce.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

A trio of Totos!

"The blue for the water of the lake country and the yellow for the beautiful sunsets we have here," Kavelaris said.

There’s hope that the film’s fans will let everyone know there’s no place like Oconomowoc.

Until the Totos are unleashed, you can visit the completed statues inside city hall.

The final pieces will be installed outside places like the library.

2025 also marks Oconomowoc’s 150th anniversary.