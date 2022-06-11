Tosa Greek Fest returns to St. Constantine Greek Orthodox Church

‘Tis the season for heritage festivals—one of them making a return in Wauwatosa this weekend – Greek Fest.

If you ever wanted to go to Greece, you don’t have to travel very far.

"Wherever you go on the globe that’s not Greece, but all of Greece too, the people are proud of their Greek heritage," said George Karioris.

He’s also known as the Godfather of Saganaki, and is excited to bring his skills of lighting cheese on fire back to Tosa Greek Fest.

"We love food, we love family, and a reason to gather and have fun. While all food is delicious, this adds the level of fun to it too," he said.

It's one of the many aspects of Greek culture you can enjoy at St. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church over the weekend.

"My favorite part is the people who come. It’s the people who come and support us and the many friends we’ve made throughout the years," he said.

This three-day festival is entirely run by volunteers like Stili Klikizos.

"Without the volunteers, this would not happen," said Klikizos.

Bringing the country of Greece to right here to Wauwatosa through music, food, and community.

"When people explore our own culture, it makes them curious about theirs. So its cool to have that give and take. Because if we all had the same thing it would get really boring, so its cool to have that spice of life," said Konstantina Tsioutsiopoulos.

The festival is going on until 10 p.m. Saturday and will be back for its last day of celebrations from noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.