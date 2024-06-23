Tornado touched down in Janesville; caused 'considerable damage'

Officials in the City of Janesville say a reported tornado touched down on the south side of the city on Saturday, June 22.

This severe weather caused "considerable damage to the structures and infrastructure, resulting in several road closures," said city officials.

Officails established an overnight closure perimeter to ensure the community's safety during the ongoing response. The boundary of the closure perimeter extends from Center Avenue, Kellog Avenue, Beloit Avenue, and State Highway 11.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Outside traffic will not be permitted to enter the perimeter. Residents who reside within the closure will be allowed access.

For questions related to the Emergency Operations Center, contact the City of Janesville at 608-373-6025.