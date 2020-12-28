Top Republican says $2,000 checks unlikely to pass Senate

Get ready for an extra $600 in your wallet. President Donald Trump signed the $900 billion COVID-19 relief bill, and it includes other help like extra money for the unemployed.

The new law says the checks have to be sent by Jan. 15, but Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said it could come within a week.

It’s $600 for Americans making less than $75,000, and double that if you're a married couple making up to $150,000.

It tapers out for those making more, and it pays $600 for kids under 17.

Deb Bennett

The pandemic virtually shut down conventions and concerts and left Deb Bennett out of work serving concessions in the Wisconsin Center District.

"I’m just glad for a roof over my head and food in my stomach and I’m not high into debt," said Bennett.

She’s living off of $370 of state unemployment help a week.

"I don’t have a car, so there’s one big bill I don’t have," said Bennett. "I don’t have cable and I just live a simple life."

She did dip into her savings. The new COVID-19 relief package will mean an extra $300 a week in federal unemployment help for Bennett through March 14. She’s planning to boost her savings again.

"With the way it is, the average person or even with a family, you’re just hoping and praying nothing happens that you can’t handle it," said Bennett. "One little bill can throw you off."

The federal law renews the Paycheck Protection Program to help small businesses keep employees and helps states distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

Senator Tammy Baldwin

"Storing them in ultracold cold storage for the Pfizer vaccine, and freeing up some medical personnel who are stretched thin and overwhelmed in their day jobs to actually give the vaccines is an additional struggle for state and local governments," said Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Wisconsin's Democratic congressional delegation voted for the relief bill. Wisconsin Republicans voted against it, which was attached to a must-pass spending bill to keep the government open.

Senator Ron Johnson

"We’re approaching $28 trillion in debt, and of course, that's going to be attached to some massive omnibus spending bill that none of us will be able to read before we're asked to vote on it," said Senator Ron Johnson.

Democrats joined the president in pushing for larger relief checks, with the House voting Monday on those extra dollars -- $2,000 per taxpayer vs. $600. Top Republican Senator Roy Blunt of Missouri predicted it won't pass the Senate.