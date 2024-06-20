Top Chef Wisconsin: Danny Garcia named winner

article

The final episode of Top Chef Wisconsin on Bravo aired on Wednesday evening, June 19 – and Chef Danny Garcia was named as "Top Chef."

Garcia was up against chefs Savannah Miller and Daniel Jacobs, who is one half of the duo that owns and operates DanDan in Milwaukee's Third Ward.

The three chefs were tasked with creating a four-course meal of their choice. Before they went into the kitchen, Chef Emeril Lagasse told each of them simply, "You’re here for a reason, just cook your hearts out, and make it taste good."

The theme for Jacobs' finale meal was "Living in the moment." He said he wanted to take classic dishes and put his own spin on them.

TOP CHEF -- "Cruising to the End" Episode 2114 -- Pictured: Daniel Jacobs -- (Photo by: David Moir/Bravo via Getty Images)

Bravo's Top Chef Wisconsin finale took place on a cruise ship off the coast of Curaçao, a Dutch Caribbean island known for its beaches and coral reefs.