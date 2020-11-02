'Tomorrow is a huge day:' Wisconsin gears up for Election Day

While 60% or more of the votes may already be in, they can't start counting those absentee ballots until 7 tomorrow morning. Results are not expected until the early morning Wednesday.

“For us, it’s kind of our super bowl," Waukesha County Clerk Meg Wartman said.

It's been four years in the making as the country gears up for the presidential election and battleground Wisconsin is in the spotlight.

"The real winners in all of this have been our early voters," Mayor Tom Barrett said. "We’ve had historic voters turnout."

More than 160,000 people have already cast their ballots in Milwaukee with thousands more expected to vote in-person Tuesday.

"Based on the predictions we’ve made, it will be approximately 33% of the registered voters will cast their ballot in person tomorrow," Wartman said.

For those who do go to the polls, law enforcement will be making your vote is cast safely.

"We treat every case on a case-by-case basis. depending on what happens. we’re going to rely on the inspection—polling workers at the polling places—to relay information to us, to call us with any kind of problem they might see," Lt. Branko Stojsavljevic of the Milwaukee Police Department said.

Ballot counting will go throughout the night and results are expected early Wednesday morning. Everyone is preparing for whatever might happen.

"We know tomorrow is a huge day," the mayor said. "We know that counting that will take place into the middle of the night is huge as well, so we’re not there yet."

If your absentee ballot needs to be returned in the city of Milwaukee, you have until 7:30 Election Night to put it in a dropbox.

If you are voting in-person--poll workers will be wearing PPE. You are asked to wear a mask.