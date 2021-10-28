UW-Parkside hits 70% vaccinated; Tommy Thompson congratulates

The UW System president was in Kenosha Thursday to congratulate UW-Parkside in reaching the goal of 70% of the student body being fully vaccinated.

"The vaccination rate among our student body is 73% and we are celebrating today with brats and socks for shots," said Debbie Ford, UW-Parkside’s chancellor.

President Tommy Thompson was at the university to celebrate with brats and socks.

"12 out of the 13 universities hit the 70% goal and I’m just so proud of everyone," said Thompson.

It's part of the UW System's 70-for-70 campaign fully vaccinated students who attend universities that reach the 70 percent threshold, based on fall 2020 full-time-equivalent enrollment and excluding students studying only online, are eligible to win one of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000.

"If we didn’t have the vaccinations, we probably could not have our universities open. So this is a way to keep our universities open and safe," he said.

UW-Parkside, joining other campuses that have reached the 70% threshold -- including UW-Whitewater and UW-Stout.

"You talk to the students, they’re so happy to have the school open. To have in-person classes, being able to meet each other," said Thompson.

The 70-for-70 campaign ends on Oct. 31.

It leaves only UW-Platteville to not reach the 70% mark.

