UW-Parkside hits 70% vaccinated; Tommy Thompson congratulates

By
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
FOX6 News Milwaukee

70-for-70 campaign in UW System

UW-Parkside reached the 70% vaccination mark Thursday.

KENOSHA, Wis. - The UW System president was in Kenosha Thursday to congratulate UW-Parkside in reaching the goal of 70% of the student body being fully vaccinated.  

"The vaccination rate among our student body is 73% and we are celebrating today with brats and socks for shots," said Debbie Ford, UW-Parkside’s chancellor.

UW-Parkside announced Thursday the school reached 70% vaccination rates for students. 

President Tommy Thompson was at the university to celebrate with brats and socks. 

Tommy Thompson

"12 out of the 13 universities hit the 70% goal and I’m just so proud of everyone," said Thompson.

It's part of the UW System's 70-for-70 campaign fully vaccinated students who attend universities that reach the 70 percent threshold, based on fall 2020 full-time-equivalent enrollment and excluding students studying only online, are eligible to win one of 70 scholarships valued at $7,000.

 "If we didn’t have the vaccinations, we probably could not have our universities open. So this is a way to keep our universities open and safe," he said.

UW-Parkside, joining other campuses that have reached the 70% threshold -- including UW-Whitewater and UW-Stout. 

 "You talk to the students, they’re so happy to have the school open. To have in-person classes, being able to meet each other," said Thompson.

The 70-for-70 campaign ends on Oct. 31. 

It leaves only UW-Platteville to not reach the 70% mark. 

